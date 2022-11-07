Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Devil will be in detail of new buy now pay later regulations, provider says

Tamsyn Parker
By
6 mins to read
The details of new regulations for buy now pay later are still to be worked through. Photo / 123rf

The details of new regulations for buy now pay later are still to be worked through. Photo / 123rf


The devil will be in the detail in terms of what will be required by buy now pay later companies to check whether customers can afford to take out the loans, the CEO of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business