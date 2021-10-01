Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Auckland's Euro restaurant to remain closed

Euro restaurant has become a casualty of Covid-19.

Top Auckland restaurant Euro has revealed it is closing it doors, with owners blaming Covid-19.

The Princes Wharf restaurant confirmed the "sad news" today on social media.

"This week we have made the extremely difficult decision to keep Euro closed.

"The ongoing challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic over the past 18 months have meant that it is no longer sustainable to reopen, despite doing everything in our power to do so.

"We're incredibly proud of everything we've achieved since Euro first opened in 1999 and it's been our privilege to welcome you through our doors over the last 22 years.

"We're particularly proud of our amazing Euro team - for the consistently exceptional food, beverage and service they've delivered and all the good times our guests have experienced.

"Euro holds a special place in the hearts of so many - whether you've celebrated a special occasion here, attended one of our legendary long lunches or simply dined with us, we're extremely grateful to each and every one of you for your continued support."

The owners said it had been an "amazing journey" and they were sad that patrons would not be able to enjoy a "last hurrah" at the venue.

"We'd like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all the wonderful memories."

Last year the restaurant - one of the Viaduct's original businesses - had announced a change of pace. Adapt or die was the hospitality industry's post-lockdown mantra and Euro Bar and Restaurant's response appeared pitch-perfect: stylish but informal, less fine dining and more shared plates, Herald reviewer Kim Knight wrote.

Top chef Simon Gault had worked at the restaurant and one customer once contacted the Herald to complain she'd been rejected at the door because she didn't look rich enough.

Leo Molloy said today it was "a tragedy" that Euro was closing permanently.

"I opened it on August 3, 1999 and sold it in 2002," he said. "But it's just the tip of the iceberg. Wait till you see the iceberg!"

Molloy said he had spoken to many in the restaurant business who also feared for the future and Euro would only be the first big-name restaurant whose doors would stay shut.

"Thirty to 50 per cent out outlets will go under in New Zealand. Auckland will be the key place. I could drop you another half dozen names of restaurants that won't re-open. There's at least one other big one and four in Commercial Bay," Molloy said.

Auckland restaurateur Leo Molloy. Photo / Dean Purcell

He expects "opportunists" to perhaps make an offer for Euro and open it once again but he said nothing was certain.

"Opportunists could pick it up. Euro has just had a refit and it looks quite nice," he said referring to an upgrade which he said was around $2m.

"Auckland will be the poorer for this. The beating heart of any city needs food and wine. But it's just so hard because there's no margin in this," Molloy said.