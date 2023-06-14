Cost of living: Annual food prices rise 12.1 per cent

Grant Robertson talks to the cost of living following today's budget announcement.

Food prices increased 12.1 per cent in the year to May 2023, Stats NZ said today.

Stats NZ said food prices in May were up 0.3 per cent on April “due to rises across all the broad food categories”. The seasonally adjusted figure showed food prices were up 0.5 per cent on April.

Fruit and vegetable prices saw the biggest increase in the last year, up 18.4 per cent with grocery food prices up 12.7 per cent on last May.

Today’s annual food price number follows increases of 12.5 per cent for the year to April 2023, 12.1 per cent to March and 12.0 per cent to February.