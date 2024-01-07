CMC Markets founder and CEO Lord Peter Cruddas says cryptocurrency and exchange traded funds are gambling products, at "rock bottom" for the DIY investment industry. Video / NZ Herald

Each week, BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald’s Cooking the Books podcast tackle a different money problem. Today, it’s how the push to work from home changed the commercial property game. Hosted by Frances Cook.

When you think about investing in property, you probably think about buying a house, renting it to someone and acting as a landlord.

But an area that’s often overlooked is commercial property, such as shops or office buildings. They’re more expensive, but become achievable for the everyday investor when they’re part of something like a fund.

Just like investing in shares, you pool your money with other investors, then get a slice of the profits.

But with the work-from-home revolution, insurance costs going up and interest rates remaining high, is commercial property still the cash cow it once was?

For the latest podcast, I talked to Scott McKenzie, CEO of PMG Funds.

For the interview, listen to the podcast here.

• If you have a question about this podcast, or a question you’d like answered in the next one, come and talk to me about it. I’m on Facebook here, Instagram here, and X here.

• Listen to the full interview on the Cooking the Books podcast. You can subscribe on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.