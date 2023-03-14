Voyager 2022 media awards
Business

Construction crunch: More building businesses fail in property downturn leaving homeowners in the lurch

Anne Gibson
By
5 mins to read
A house under construction by Bayside Designer Homes.

New Zealand’s construction crunch may begin to snowball, with more building businesses expected to fail, leaving homeowners in the lurch.

The latest to cease trading is Bayside Designer Homes, leaving nine Auckland housing sites unfinished

