Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Commerce Commission begins retirement village probe: Is law being broken?

Anne Gibson
By
4 mins to read
The Commerce Commission today confirmed its involvement in the retirement village sector. Photo / Supplied

The Commerce Commission today confirmed its involvement in the retirement village sector. Photo / Supplied

The Commerce Commission has begun an investigation into the multi-billion dollar retirement village sector at the same as a ministry has the sector under the spotlight for its practices.

The commission today confirmed its involvement

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business