Chorus chief executive to depart, new CEO announced

Chorus chief executive JB Rousselot is to depart in April this year. Photo / Michael Craig

Chorus chief executive JB Rousselot is to step down in April and will be replaced by chief operating officer Mark Aue.

The telecommunications network company made the announcement as it released its half year financials showing its net profit after tax had fallen from $9 million to $5m.

Rousselot had been CEO since November 2019.

Aue joined Chorus in April 2023 - he was previously CEO of 2degrees and the CFO of Vodafone NZ - now called One NZ.

Mark Aue, pictured at 2degrees office during his time as chief executive of the telco. Photo / Dean Purcell

Chorus chair Mark Cross saidRousselot had been an exceptional leader for the business.

“Under his guidance, Chorus completed the government-supported Ultra-Fast Broadband programme, saw fibre reach more than one million New Zealand homes and businesses and he led the business through its greatest test, Covid-19. We are grateful for his passionate advocacy of fibre and consumer transparency.”

Cross said Aue’s appointment as CEO came at a pivotal time for Chorus and the industry.

“His deep understanding of Chorus and the telecommunications industry, combined with a proven leadership and innovation track record, makes him the ideal person to lead Chorus into its next chapter.

“Mark’s focus on the customer, and growing fibre connections, will be a core part of Chorus’ future. His appointment represents the fruition of ongoing strategic succession planning overseen by the board.”

Half year result

The company’s half year result was down mainly due to higher interest rates and the accelerated depreciation of copper assets in areas where fibre is available.

Chorus’ earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) were $347m for the six months to December 31 - up $5m on the comparable half.

Its operating revenue rose $16m to $503m while expenses were up $11m to $156m due to inflation-linked cost increases and some one-off costs.

Fibre connections rose by 31,000 to 1,062,000 while the number of premises with connections grew to 1,493,000.

Rousselot said the growth in fibre uptake was driving the company towards becoming a simpler, pure digital infrastructure company.

“Over the last 12 months, copper connections dropped by 94,000, and fibre grew from 78 per cent of Chorus’ connections to 85 per cent. This shift has seen network fault volumes drop by 15 per cent, and we expect these fault volumes to fall further as we look to fully retire copper in urban fibre areas by the end of 2026.

“Our objective remains to achieve 80 per cent fibre uptake, and we are continuously refining our active wholesaler strategy to help achieve this.”

Chorus confirmed it would pay an interim dividend of 19 cents per share in April. Its dividend reinvestment plan remains suspended.

Guidance unchanged

The company said its ebitda guidance for the full year was unchanged at $680m-$700m and was tracking towards the top half of that.

Its capital expenditure was unchanged at $400m to $40m but was also heading towards the top half of that. Chorus shares last traded at $7.80 and are down 4.12 per cent for the year.

Shares closed at $7.80 yesterday.

