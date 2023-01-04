Voyager 2022 media awards
Premium
Business

China’s Covid generation: the surging inequality behind Xi’s U-turn

14 minutes to read
Financial Times

In late September, Tashi, a student in a rural village of fewer than 100 people in south-eastern Tibet, returned to school after a six-week lockdown.

The 15-year-old’s grades had deteriorated markedly after weeks of trying

