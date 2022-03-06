There is an almost universal sense of outrage about what is happening to Ukraine, says Cecilia Robinson, but we can do much more in support. Photo / AP

There is an almost universal sense of outrage about what is happening to Ukraine, says Cecilia Robinson, but we can do much more in support. Photo / AP

OPINION:

You can't look at what is happening in the Ukraine and not be deeply impacted.

Despite Putin's rhetoric, there are no moral dilemmas and it has no justification. This is a clear case of good versus evil, with Putin believing he can take what he wants.

That is why there is an almost universal sense of outrage about what is happening.

But this is also the first European war we've seen play out on social media; Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is using it effectively to challenge the world to not look away from what's happening in his country.

By sharing a steady stream of updates, videos and increasingly desperate pleas for help, we find ourselves personally pulled into the reality of the situation on the ground in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the nation via his smartphone in the centre of Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo / AP

Despite this, there seems to be some who are blatantly looking away from the horror that we are witnessing in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities that are being shelled by Russian forces.

I've oscillated between being angry and in tears about what is happening. But I'm also growing increasingly frustrated at those who seem to be ignoring what's going on in the world.

On Instagram, the same clothes, make-up and lifestyle brands continue to be promoted by influencers.

In Wellington, protesters rioted in the name of freedom.

Meanwhile in Europe, women are desperately carrying their children across borders and fathers are being separated from their families to fight a war they didn't ask for, and one they are unlikely to win.

In this context, the word "freedom" takes on a whole new meaning.

I get it, we have almost become numb to the suffering of the world. There have been wars throughout our lifetime, but some people seem to not understand how significant the escalating situation in Europe is.



It pains me that commentators go to great lengths explaining how the war will hit you in the pocket with rising fuel prices or see your KiwiSaver balance fall, while people are dying and the world is just a few temper tantrums away from Putin choosing the nuclear option.

To some this may seem extreme, but this is the greatest geo-political crisis since the Cuban missile crisis and we need to start paying attention.

This is the first European war we've seen play out on social media. Photo / 123rf

Experience tells us that European wars can quickly pull the whole world into them with devastating impacts – we just need to look at the last two world wars that left tens of millions dead.

And while we might have hoped the days of conflict in Europe were behind us, Europeans born before the 1980s will vividly remember growing up with the very real threat of Soviet tanks rolling across the European plains during the Cold War.

While the West has imposed sanctions, they are unlikely to prevent Ukraine's fall.

Then what? What do we do if an emboldened Putin sets his sights on Lithuania, Estonia or Latvia – all former states of the Soviet Union but today members of both Nato and the European Union.

As a Swede, I watched the Russian fighter planes posturing over the Swedish border this week with great trepidation. What action will the world take if Russia follows through on its threats to prevent Finland and Sweden joining Nato?

What we do and how we respond right now matters.

Every liberal democracy that values freedom needs to stand-up for the people of Ukraine and say no, and that includes New Zealand.

That doesn't mean troops on the ground. But it means standing with our friends and allies and offering meaningful and practical support, even if that has an economic cost.

I've seen some online commentary suggesting the modest $2 million funding to support humanitarian aid our Government has provided to Ukraine is somehow inappropriate.

What?!

This level of funding will have negligible impact given the millions of Ukrainian refugees expected to spill across the border into eastern Europe in the coming weeks, let alone the millions who will inevitably suffer under Russian occupation.

Russian tanks during military drills in the lead-up to the invasion of Ukraine. Photo / AP

Have we as a people become so desensitised and selfish to the plight of others that we feel we have a right to look away?

My friends are Bosnian refugees who ended up on the other side of the world and have forged a life down here, significantly contributing to our country and economy.

One of their daughters contacted me saying "that the worst part of being in a war is that normal people in secure countries don't know what's going on and don't do enough to help. It's like being locked out of every possible avenue of help."

So, what can we do?

As a country, we should withdraw our ambassador from Moscow and expel the Russian ambassador and any oligarch associated with the Putin regime.

What will Russian President Vladimir Putin do next? Photo / AP

We should demand New Zealand investment funds, including ACC, the NZ Super Fund and KiwiSaver accounts to immediately divest the nearly $100 million they have invested in Russian government bonds and companies, even if that means making a loss.

And we should open our doors to Ukrainian refugees, who are desperate for a safe place to call home. With New Zealand suffering from record low unemployment and talent shortages this is a win-win.

As for social media, let's refocus on what's really important and hear the voice of the Ukraine people. Follow President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's loud voice as he navigates the coming days.

If you are in a position to donate to the Ukrainian people, there are plenty of legitimate organisations who work locally that you can support. Every dollar counts.

Remember inaction is also action. It's an active choice to say nothing, to not educate yourself on the situation and to not engage.

We can't pretend this isn't our problem. We all need to stand with the people of Ukraine.

Because by doing so we might soon realise that this conflict will impact far more than our Kiwisaver accounts.

• Cecilia Robinson is the founder and co-CEO of health startup Tend.