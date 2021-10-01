Voyager 2021 media awards
Business Hub: Katherine Rich on competition in the grocery sector and the case for change

11 minutes to read
Katherine Rich talks to the Herald about her fight for a more competitive supermarket sector. Video / NZ Herald

NZ Herald
By: Kate MacNamara

New Zealand Food and Grocery Council CEO Katherine Rich talks to Kate MacNamara about the country's supermarket duopoly, the Commerce Commission's market study of the grocery sector, and the changes needed.

The goliath market power

