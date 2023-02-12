Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Brand tracking startup Tracksuit raises $7.5m

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Brand tracking start-up Tracksuit has raised $7.5 million.

Brand tracking start-up Tracksuit has raised $7.5 million.

Kiwi brand tracking startup Tracksuit has raised $7.5 million in its first capital raising, attracting investment from Australian venture capital firm Blackbird.

Founded in 2021 by Matt Herbert and Connor Archbold in partnership with TRA

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business