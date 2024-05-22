Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Biggest US retailers cut prices as inflation hits shoppers

Financial Times
4 mins to read
One big US retailer said it would lower prices for 5000 items ranging from milk to paper towels and another said it cut prices of a large number of grocery products. Photo / Getty Images, File

One big US retailer said it would lower prices for 5000 items ranging from milk to paper towels and another said it cut prices of a large number of grocery products. Photo / Getty Images, File

Prices are dropping for thousands of items at Target and Walmart, as US retailers’ results indicate fatigue among some consumers after three years of high inflation.

Target this week said it would lower prices

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business