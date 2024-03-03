Inflation is still higher than New Zealand's central bank would like, which means the official cash rate is staying at 5.5 per cent. NZ Herald asks the public how the OCR is affecting them. Video / Alyse Wright

Major bank ASB is cutting some home lending rates today.

Last week’s Official Cash Rate (OCR) decision and market responses to that have influenced today’s move.

ASB said the one-year lending rate has dropped 10 basis points from 7.39 per cent to 7.29 per cent, effective today.

And its two-year lending rate also dropped, from 6.89 per cent to 6.85 per cent.

The bank’s 6-month term deposit is going up by five basis points to 6.05 per cent.

Adam Boyd, ASB personal banking general manager, said the reduction to some mortgage terms partly reflected how swap rates responded to the Reserve Bank keeping the OCR at 5.50 per cent.

ASB's move today partly reflects market responses to last week's Official Cash Rate decision from Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr. Photo / Mark Mitchell, Herald montage

After the cash rate announcement last Wednesday, the two-year swap rate, which can influence home mortgage rates, dropped to 5.05 per cent from 5.21 per cent.

Inflation was also a factor in ASB’s home loan rates decision, Boyd said.

“We know that the rising cost of living is affecting our customers, and alleviating a bit of pressure will be welcome news for homeowners in the current environment.”

ASB already cut some of its home loan rates last week, just ahead of the OCR announcement.

The bank’s 18-month mortgage adjustment dropped 26 basis points to 6.89 per cent last Tuesday.