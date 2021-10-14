Apec 2021: Internationally acclaimed human rights lawyer Amal Clooney to deliver keynote address

Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney will deliver a keynote address at the Apec CEO Summit 2021. Photo / AP

Award-winning human rights lawyer Amal Clooney will deliver a keynote address at next month's Apec CEO Summit.

Clooney will discuss her work defending victims of human rights abuses around the world and share thoughts on human rights in today's digital world, at the fully virtual event, hosted by New Zealand.

The author of The Right to a Fair Trial in International Law, Clooney represents victims of human rights violations, including mass atrocities such as genocide and sexual violence.

She has also successfully defended and freed political prisoners, including journalists, around the world.

Clooney will urge Apec Summit attendees to reflect on the humanitarian impact of business and the responsibility of business leaders to put respect for human rights at the core of their decision making.

The Apec CEO Summit 2021 will bring together the world's most powerful CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, thought leaders, prime ministers and presidents from 21 member economies.

The event, which is chaired this year by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, will be hosted virtually from Auckland, New Zealand, on November 11-12 (NZT) and broadcast to all Apec economies.

The Summit has been held annually since the formation of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation in 1989. New Zealand last hosted the event in 1999.

Clooney will join former New Zealand prime minister Helen Clark, Richard Edelman, the CEO of global communications firm Edelman, Professor Jonathan Haidt, Dr David Suzuki, award-winning author and Canadian television personality Amber Mac, and Malaysian entrepreneur Tony Fernandes as speakers at the Apec Summit.

Clooney serves in a number of high-profile roles, including as a Special Adviser to the International Criminal Court Prosecutor, Karim Khan QC, and is also appointed to the UK Attorney General's panel of experts on public international law.

Clooney, of Lebanese-British decent, married Hollywood actor George Clooney in 2014.