$10,000/day penalty interest rate: Developer fights lender on Karaka loan deal

Anne Gibson
6 mins to read
221 Jesmond Rd, Karaka, which Mega planned to buy but was short $13m. Photo / Google Maps

A developer was paying an eye-watering $10,000/day in penalty interest rates to the vendor of a rural Karaka property, so hunted for a loan to quickly settle the deal.

But that has resulted in that

