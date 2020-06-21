The entry of scanned but empty prime ewes into the Dannevirke sale increased the interest and bidding on June 18.

This quadrupled the prime ewe numbers from last week to 512 and with an average price of $122.90/head there was good demand.

Prime lambs continued to sell well, the average price of $138/head, $14per head up on last week.

High school students from Palmerston North Primary ITO Level Two course attended the sale with their tutor.

Store lambs were down in numbers slightly with a drop in cryptorchids which achieved the average of $111/head, ewe lambs staying about the $90/head mark.

Buying is coming from the Hawke's Bay, particularly Waipukurau as recent rain has built up some farmer confidence according to Carrfields Livestock auctioneer Phill Robson. The local market is also there in numbers.