The 35th annual sale for Kumeroa's Mt Mable Angus stud was held on June 8. Kevin and Megan Friel presented 41 top-quality, well-grown and good-natured rising two-year -old bulls to a crowd of new and repeat, astute and experienced cattlemen and women.

Social distancing.

All 41 bulls offered were sold under the hammer by PGG Wrightson auctioneer Cam Heggie, for an average price of $10,439. The top price of $17,500 was paid for Lot 1, bull number 1806, who will be going to live in the central plateau with a regular buyer of Mt Mable bulls. Another bull, Lot 12 was sold to Cricklewood Angus as a stud bull.

Lot 1806.

The Friel family are understandably very pleased with the sale result and appreciate all the buyers and under bidders who contributed to the exciting auction atmosphere, and to all the agents, stock firms and helpers who make the sale day possible.

The result is especially gratifying in light of the dreadful drought conditions and Covid-19 restrictions that have made farming difficult since early 2020. The Friels now look forward to a busy calving and to presenting a line of quality yearling bulls for sale in September.