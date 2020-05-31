The Norsewood Drought Shout T20 cricket match was planned for the end of March at Matthews Park in Norsewood but owing to the Covid-19 lockdown, had to be cancelled.

This was a real disappointment for the farming community which has suffered the worst drought in decades, time off the farm to have some fun was just what they needed.

Penelope Drysdale, a local farmer who initiated the event, still wanted to ensure farmers in the area received something, so the idea of goodie bags came about.

The original sponsors were all keen to still support it as they knew how tough farmers in the area had it. So Penelope teamed up with Jane Tylee from the East Coast Rural Support Trust and Michelle Brown, another local farmer, to deliver the goodie bags.

The goodie bags were full of goodness and were only possible due to the support of sponsors; Hermansen Contracting, Pat Ports from Property Brokers, ANZ, Rabo Bank, Fonterra, Farmlands, Silver Fern Farms and Tui HQ. The people who were registered to be part in the original T20 cricket match were the first to receive the bags.

The sponsors' generous support put smiles on many local farmers' faces, the gratitude from the farmers was very evident when the bags were delivered.

"When circumstances beyond your control lead to a rural business crisis - financial, climatic or personal - the East Coast Rural Support Trust is here to assist," says Jane Tylee, the trust's co-ordinator for Tararua.

"Our services to you are free and confidential. We are part of a nationwide network of Rural Support Trusts that can assist rural people and communities during and after extreme weather and other adverse events.

"We can access Government adverse event funding and connect you with support from Government agencies, helping individuals and your rural communities get back on your feet.

"Our trust members are local rural people with a wide range of experience and knowledge in dealing with challenging rural situations. The trust has specially trained co-ordinators who travel to wherever they are needed. Contact is one-on-one at a location of your choice.

"The East Coast Rural Support Trust is a charitable trust covering the East Coast of the North Island from East Cape to Cape Palliser," she said.