Survivors of today's Florida high school shooting have spoken of a disaffected boy they "knew" would one day come onto the campus with a gun.

Details are emerging of the 19-year-old former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who allegedly brought an AR-15 to his former high school and shot and killed 17 people today.

Nicolas de Jesus Cruz was last year expelled from the high school he turned into a bloodbath on what is Valentine's Day in the US. Authorities said Cruz had had disciplinary issues at the school.

Nicolas Cruz was arrested about a kilometre from the Florida school shooting.

Math teacher Jim Gard, who taught Cruz, said he was told last year Cruz wasn't allowed on campus with a backpack.

"There were problems with him last year threatening students, and I guess he was asked to leave campus."

And a student has told WFOR-TV that all his classmates "knew" the shooter would be Cruz.

"A lot of people were saying it was going to be him," Matthew Walker said. "A lot of kids threw jokes around saying that he was going to be the one to shoot up the school. It turns out that everyone predicted it. That's crazy.

"He was going class to class just shooting at random kids,' he said. "Everything he posts [on social media] is about weapons. It's sick."

Authorities have already started dissecting Cruz's social media accounts, and reported that some of things he had been posting was "very disturbing", the Daily Mail said.

Witnesses say Cruz "went up and down" hallways at the school in the 19th school shooting in the United States since the beginning of the year. Students cowered under desks and some tweeted as they hid from the gunman in classrooms and closets.

Cruz reportedly mixed with students as they left the school in an attempt to flee the scene. Howver, he was arrested about a kilometre from the school.