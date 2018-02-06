New Zealanders in Taiwan have spoken about the moment a massive 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck.

A four-star hotel has collapsed, trapping people inside and other buildings have been reportedly destroyed after the quake struck the east coast port city Hualien about 11.50pm local time (4.50am NZT).

There are reports of multiple injuries.

Emily Clarke and friends were staying at a hostel in an area just out of Hualien.

"Everyone jumped out of bed and ran outside," she told TVNZ 1's Breakfast this morning.

"All the roads were like cracked and coming up."

She and her companions ran up the hill and away from the beach, fearful of a tsunami.

No tsunami warning has been issued.

She said there have been "quite a few" earthquakes in the past couple of days but this was a lot bigger.

"We live in Wellington so we've definitely experienced a few. This one was definitely bigger, or it felt bigger anyway."

On Sunday, five shallow tremors struck within two hours of each other in the same area off Taiwan's east coast.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is regularly hit by earthquakes.

The island's worst tremor in recent decades was a 7.6-magnitude quake in September 1999, which killed about 2400 people.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade says 80 New Zealanders are registered on Safe Travel as being in Taiwan.

The ministry has received no requests for consular assistance following the quake.

An MFat spokesperson says there is no indication New Zealanders have been affected.