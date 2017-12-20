WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

A man who battered his common-law wife into a coma and filmed it to show off to his friends is facing 15 years in jail after she died.

Maxim Gribanov, 34, assaulted Anastasia Ovsiannikova at their home in the city of Lebedyan, western Russia, after she said she told him she wanted to leave him, the MailOnline reported.

After savagely kicking and punching her black and blue for several hours he filmed her horrific injuries to boast to his friends about how he had her "under control".

Advertisement

Sickening images show the woman sitting on a sofa with horrific injuries covering her head and body.

Managing to call the emergency services, the 28-year-old blonde was taken to hospital with severe bruising, internal bleeding and broken bones.

She fell into a coma and tragically died six days later.

According to friends and family, the long-suffering woman had been trying to build up the courage to leave Gribanov after meeting someone new.

Ovsiannikova, 28, died after allegedly being beaten so badly by Gribanov she fell into a coma. Photo / Supplied

Ovsiannikova managed to call emergency services after the sickening attack, but died in a coma six days later. Photo / Supplied

But she told them she was too scared because she was afraid of what he would do.

For several years she had been a victim to his relentless brutality and abuse.

He had forced her to quit her town hall job and had threatened her father and brother if they reported his abuse and tried to stop him beating her.

Police spokeswoman Yulia Kuznetzova told local media: "At first the man was charged with assault which caused severe damages to the woman's health.

"But after she died and the charges were changed. The suspect pleaded partially guilty. He said he had his reasons."

A family friend said: "She was so full of hope and fun but this man destroyed her life. He should be treated in the same way as he treated her."

He now faces 15 years in jail.

Gribanov had forced Ovsiannikova to give up her job. Photo / Supplied

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours of friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people.

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you.

• Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay

Where to go for help or more information:

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843 www.womensrefuge.org.nz

• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633 www.2shine.org.nz

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and middle eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• Ministry of Justice: www.justice.govt.nz/family-justice/domestic-violence

• National Network of Stopping Violence: www.nnsvs.org.nz

• White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women, focusing this year on sexual violence and the issue of consent. www.whiteribbon.org.nz