Police in Australia joked they were "going to need a bigger ladder" after encountering a 5m long python blocking the road.

Queensland Police officers encountered the amethystine python, also known as a scrub python, near the small community of Wujul Wujul, 345km north of Cairns.

Officers on a night patrol had to wait for the slithering reptile to cross the road, giving them enough time to capture a photo which has racked up over 50,000 shares and likes on Facebook.

Boss, we’re going to need a bigger ladder 🐍🐍🐍 During a night patrol near Wujul Wujul officers had to wait for this scrub python to cross the road https://goo.gl/kc9ZG3 Posted by Queensland Police Service on Sunday, 10 December 2017

"They breed them big in the Far North!" explained Senior Constable Heidi Marek.

Advertisement

"One of the attractions to a career in policing is that 'we don't do boring'. You never really know what you are going to come across in a single shift.

"Policing in the Far North is certainly no exception," she added. "During a night patrol officers stumbled across this monster! There was no passing in the police vehicle until this scrub python was good and ready to move.

"Seizing the opportunity for a quick photo, Sergeant Ben Tome sent his colleague, Acting Senior Constable Chris Kenny, out of the car to stand next to the giant.

"Not fond of the police attention, the scrub python made his way quickly off the road so the officers could continue on their way."

Despite giving the officers a scare, this was not an exceptionally large scrub python: the non-venomous species typically grow up to 7m long.

Native to Australia, they are the country's longest snake and are adept at climbing trees, according to Australia Zoo.

"These snakes spend much of their time in trees, waiting for the perfect prey ambush," the zoo says.

"The scrub python is also well known for his grumpy attitude. It doesn't take much to get this bloke upset.

"Generally they are a very shy python who does not like to be disturbed. They will hiss loudly when aroused, but won't bite unless provoked."