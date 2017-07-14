A woman says her five-year-old son came down a slide at a McDonald's playground in New Hampshire, USA covered in poop.

Justina Whitmore took to Facebook to recount the incident and complain that staff at a Manchester McDonald's didn't take the problem seriously and ignored her pleas for help. She wants an apology.

Whitmore says she was eating when her son came over covered in human waste. "I was still eating and the next thing I knew he came out and just stated there was poop all inside the slide," she told WFXT-TV in Boston. "When he came out, he was covered in poop."

She says he had been playing tag with a boy who had a soiled diaper. "It was because he went down the slide first," her son Gabriel said. "And then I couldn't help it and it went all over me."

× Gabriel said a boy with a soiled nappy had gone down a slide before him. Photo / Boston25 Gabriel said a boy with a soiled nappy had gone down a slide before him. Photo / Boston25

Whitmore says there was no soap in the bathroom and when she asked employees for help they laughed at her. "I went over to the counter and said, 'Are you going to give me any paper towels or anything to help clean my son off,' and they were just laughing and arguing about who should clean it up."

The mother says she was asking for help for 10 minutes while employees ignored her. "I was at that point just using my bare hands and fortunate one of his socks did not have poop on it so I was just using his left sock to scrape it off his skin," she said.

The restaurant owner told The Associated Press on Wednesday that they "looked into this matter and have taken all appropriate internal actions, as well as reiterated proper protocol with our team."

The Manchester Health Department allowed McDonald's to reopen the play area the next day after it was cleaned and disinfected.