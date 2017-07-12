When Hannah Schroeder's phone was found at a Wisconsin petrol station, it became clear getting it back was not going to be an easy task.

The member of the public who found the device and organised to return it to Schroeder decided to hold it for ransom.

Schroeder's brother, a police officer, told her to call the police.

Schroeder and her friend Dominic Junio met an officer at the spot where the man who found the phone arranged to return it to her. The officer then sent this message to the man holding the phone:

Junio said it was "awesome" the officer helped them, and Schroeder got her phone back.

"Who knows what the guy could've tried to pull if they weren't there," he told NBC26.