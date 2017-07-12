A US teen has been charged with murder after shooting her mother and asking a friend to burn down the house to destroy the evidence.

Police said 15-year-old Anna Schroeder waited with a revolver for her mother Peggy Schroeder to come home from work, the New York Post reported.

When her mother arrived she reportedly asked her to put to put a towel over her face before shooting her in the head, police said.

Anna was then alleged to have texted her 15-year-old friend Rachel Helm about how she had just killed her mother.

She sent her a photo of her mum's dead body after Rachel didn't believe her, police allege.

It is alleged Rachel then arrived at the Schroeder house before the two girls attempted to scrub blood out of the carpet before going to sleep.

The next morning the pair are believed to have removed Peggy's body from the lounge to her bedroom before wrapping her in a sheet.

After failing to remove blood stains from the carpet they decided to burn the house down in an attempt to cover up the evidence, an officer claims.

According to KWQC news, firefighters were called to the house where they discovered the 53-year-old's body.

Rachel then allegedly confessed to her mother before heading to the police station.

According to reports, Anna posted a message on her dead mother's Facebook page, writing: "I don't even know if you can see me right now but if you can I just want you to know you were my best friend.

"I wasn't always the best daughter and I'm so sorry. I love you so much mum I just want you to know and I'll never forget you."

Anna broke down and admitted to killing her mother, police told a court.

Anna was charged with two counts of first degree murder, concealment of a homicidal death and arson. Rachel has not yet been charged.