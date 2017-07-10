Developers have shut down a Gold Coast construction site until later in the week following a workplace incident that has left a man clinging to life.

A 37-year-old plasterer fell from the seventh floor at the Aura Varsity Lakes Apartments on Lakefront Cres at 7am yesterday.

He suffered multiple fractures to his legs and ribs and was put into an induced coma at the scene by paramedics, news.com.au reported.

He was in critical condition in Gold Coast University Hospital last night.

"His chest was all swollen and his feet were blue," a worker said.

Police crews, Workplace Health and Safety officer and staff for developer Alder Constructions arrived to assess the scene yesterday.

Alder Constructions said the worksite "will be closed until later in the week".

In a statement they said the tradie fell from scaffolding and staff were being given counselling support.

"Our priority is the people involved and our thoughts are with his family and workers on-site," the statement read.

"(Counselling group) Mates in Construction have provided counselling for these workers and ongoing support is available.

"Alder Constructions takes safety seriously and an investigation is underway. We are working with the relevant authorities to determine the cause."

The man's Southport-based employer Ideal Group did not wish to comment, except to say the injuries were accidental.

By Nicholas McElroy - Gold Coast Bulletin