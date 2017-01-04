Video shows heroic toddler saving twin

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

The frightening moment that a 2-year-old boy rescued his twin brother has been captured on video.

The moment of heroism came after a chest of drawers they were playing in crashed over on top of him.

Brock and Bowdy Shoff are seen in the video trying to climb inside drawers in the unit, before it falls over and pins Brock underneath one corner.

His brother then calmly stands thinking about the problem as Brock struggles to free himself, before trying to lift the furniture. He manages to shove it clear and rescue his twin.

The boys' father, Ricky Shoff from Utah, posted the video to his Facebook page as a warning to other parents.

"I've been a little hesitant to post this," Shoff wrote.

"But I feel it's not only to bring awareness, but it is also incredible."

The video was captured by a camera in the twins' nursery.

"We are so grateful for the bond that these twins brother share," Shoff said.

"Please make sure all your dressers are bolted and secured to the wall. Please share."

- Herald Online