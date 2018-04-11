Court sentences are too high and people are being kept in prisons too long, a high court judge has claimed.

Justice Anne Hinton QC's comments were made in the High Court at Rotorua today during the sentencing of Taupo man Adrian Ngamotu, 55, for the manslaughter of his sister in May last year. She jailed Ngamotu for three years and nine months.

"I think sentencing across the board is high, we are putting people in prison for too long. Don't get me started on that."

Her remarks came after Crown prosecutor Chris Macklin pointed out Ngamotu had accepted an earlier sentence indication with a starting point of six years.

After the judge had expressed her views he responded he wasn't in a position to comment on them.

The sentence indication had been given earlier by Justice Nicholas Davidson in the High Court at Tauranga.

Macklin opened his submissions by acknowledging everyone in the court impacted by "this very human tragedy".

"I do want people to know we sympathise with them and acknowledge the very real courage show by those who read [victim impact] statements," he said.

"The statements were probably the most moving we have all heard," Justice Hinton responded.