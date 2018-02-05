Police are continuing their search for a Hamilton woman who hasn't been seen for more than two months.

Elenoa Phillips, 48, was reported missing on January 8, but was last seen leaving her home address in Hamilton on December 4, 2017, at 10pm.

She was driving her Toyota Camry and told her flatmate she was going to meet family. However, she failed to return home.

Police are now appealing for sightings of her vehicle, a silver/grey Toyota Camry with the registration GQK426.

They have concerns for her safety and wellbeing as she has not been in contact with her family or friends since she was last seen.

If anyone sees, or has seen Phillips or her vehicle, they are asked to call Hamilton Police on 07 858 6200.