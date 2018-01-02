Hot temperatures are having an impact on the roading network, with some roads showing signs of "bleeding seal" or sticky surfaces.

New Zealand Transport Agency regional transport systems manager Ross I'Anson said the road surface could become sticky when the bitumen melted and rose above the chip seal.

"Drivers may see our roadworks teams out and about laying more small chip over the top of the affected surfaces to help absorb the bitumen, and possibly water trucks spraying water on the roads," Mr I'Anson said.



He advised motorists to drive with care and patience, slow down if they see a sticky black road surface ahead and follow speed restriction signs.



"A newly surfaced road may take a little longer to settle in the very hot weather and people may encounter loose road chip and see bitumen tracking along the road.

"It is important to slow down at these sites and follow any temporary speed advisory signs. Too fast and you risk flicking sticky stone chips and damaging your vehicle as well as the newly surfaced road.

"The new road surface will settle within a few days and any minor tracking of bitumen will soon wear off with traffic."



Spots of bitumen on vehicles can be cleaned off with kerosene or baby oil.



Mr I'Anson said even areas with no work activity could require slower speeds. This could be where loose gravel has been put on the bleeding seal and is still being bedded in.

"Slower speed reduces additional damage to the road surface and also helps reduce the chance of bitumen and gravel flicking up and damaging your vehicle's paintwork. We appreciate everyone slowing down on these sites."



Tips for driving on newly sealed or temperature-affected surfaces:

- Slow down before you reach the newly sealed surface

- Leave space between the vehicle in front of you

- Avoid braking

- Remember 30km/h is okay on a newly sealed surface

- Drive too fast and you'll send chips flying, break other users' windscreens and damage the road surface

- Drive too slow and the road surface sticks to you.