Surfcaster swims 100m to pluck missing fisherman from Manukau Harbour

The family of the fisherman who drowned in the Manukau Harbour after an ill-fated fishing trip are hoping to meet the man who hauled his body from the sea.

Relatives of William Ruarangi are overwhelmed with gratitude after Cody McKinnon swam 100m into the harbour to pull the South Auckland father from the water, a week after he went missing.

The 52-year-old Manurewa man was presumed drowned after his dinghy capsized in Manukau Harbour on April 19. Miraculously, his 8-year-old daughter was pulled shaking and cold from the water after about three hours.

McKinnon was surfcasting with mates at the Manukau Heads after work on Wednesday when he noticed a head bobbing in the water 20m from the shoreline.

He said the first thing that came to his mind was that it was likely to be the body of the father who had been missing for a week.

Police today formally identified the body as Ruarangi.

A trained lifesaver, McKinnon thought nothing of plunging into the sea to try to reach the body that was being swept further out by swift currents.

"By then he was 80-100m out and getting too far out."

But McKinnon knew it was important for grieving whanau see their loved one again and continued until he caught up with the victim.

Continued below.

As he swam with the body back to shore his workmates called emergency services.

Soon after, members of the extended Ruarangi family contacted him on Facebook and thanked him for his actions.

Wrote Mimou Charlie on a public post: "From my Family and myself i would like to say A Huge Aroha and Thank you from the bottom of our hearts ! <3 it has been a stressfull and long week for my family, because of you we are now at Peace ! :( May God bless you and your Family xo Thank you."

McKinnon said they had also asked to get together.



"They just can't thank us enough," said McKinnon.

"They want to meet up."

He told the Herald he was simply doing the right thing.

"I'm not a hero. I'm just glad he's home and their minds have been put at ease."

Meanwhile, the Cook Island community is preparing to bury Ruarangi next week with a family and burial service two days apart.

Many heartbroken by the tragedy have posted about the tragedy claiming the life of a man with an "open arm to each and everyone around him".

He was also recognised as a kind and generous person who would be greatly missed.

- NZ Herald