CERA employees referred to Serious Fraud Office

By Melissa Nightingale

A just-released report into employees of the Canterbury Earthquake Recovery Commission, who set up a business on the side to make cash while employed by the public sector, has warned the sector not to re-employ them.

CERA staffers Gerard Gallagher and Simon Nikoloff set up a private company PIML, through which investors would pay them a fee on private property deals.

A third CERA staffer, Murray Cleverley, was a shareholder in that same company - but the report has found no evidence that he was involved in its operations.

The State Services Commission was asked to investigate, after that company was Involved in the private sale of the damaged Youth Hostel building in Manchester St in Christchurch in late 2014.

State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes has found the actions of Gallagher and Nikoloff to be a serious conflict of interest, and has referred the results of his investigation to the Serious Fraud Office to see whether any of the activity was of a "potentially criminal nature".

But Gallagher and Nikoloff have released a joint statement claiming the report has cleared them of any wrongdoing.

Former solicitor-general and Crown prosecutor Michael Heron QC was appointed to lead the investigation into any potential conflicts of interests.

Gallagher and Nikoloff were both working with the Crown Company Otakaro Ltd when CERA was disestablished, but were stood down from their roles when the investigation began.

Cleverley stepped aside from his duties as South Canterbury and Canterbury District Health Board chair while the investigation was underway. He was not found to have breached any standards, but had made a "significant error of judgment" in not declaring a conflict of interest.

Continued below.

Related Content Your Views: Readers' Letters Watch NZ Herald Local Focus: Former Hinuera School student returns to see trees planted 80 years ago. John Drinnan: When does plain talk become hate speech?

In his report, Heron found Nikoloff and Gallagher were using a private company, Project and Investment Ltd (PIML) to try make a business deal for personal gain. The deal related to the same property and parties they were dealing with in their roles as CERA employees, and they did not disclose their personal interest to either the parties or their employer.

Heron said the parties involved thought they were dealing with CERA employees, but were actually dealing with the two men in their roles with their private business.

"I consider their actions to be serious misconduct that is unacceptable in the New Zealand Public Service," Hughes said.

"If these two individuals were still employed by CERA I believe there would be strong grounds for terminating their employment.

"I am unable to direct State sector employees when making employment decisions, however based on what I have seen in Mr Heron's report, if it were up to me I would not employ these individuals."

An investigation by the chief executive of Otakaro found the two men had behaved in a similar way while employed there.

Heron's report showed Cleverley was a shareholder in PIML, but there was no evidence he was involved in the company's operations.

He had not declared his shareholding in the company to CERA because he believed it was not operating.

"In my view, his failure to do so was a significant error of judgment," Hughes said.

The report also looked at Cleverley's position as director of Silverfin Capital Ltd, a company which leased property to the Canterbury DHB.

The ministry of health and SSC earlier recommended he step down from Silverfin, but he did not accept that.

Hughes said it would have been "prudent" for Cleverley to step down from that role to avoid any issues of perception of conflict of interest.

Cleverley today resigned from both health boards to protect their reputations.

"It takes some integrity and courage to do what he's done and I absolutely respect him for it," Hughes said.

Gallagher and Nikoloff said the report found any allegations of criminality was unfounded, but Heron said their statement was untrue. He said it was simply not his role to investigate an potential criminal activity, but the matter has been picked up by the SFO and will be looked at by them.

Gallagher and Nikoloff's statement also said the report found them to be people of integrity, but this was also untrue.

- NZ Herald