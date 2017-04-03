Auckland cafe owner denies 'black lady' receipt was racist

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

An Auckland cafe owner has denied claims of racism after a Maori woman was shocked to find the words "black lady" scrawled on the receipt for her drink order.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, went to Cypress Cafe in St Heliers on Friday and ordered a hot chocolate, later finding the words "black lady" written on her printed receipt.

Cypress Cafe owner Don Choi told NZ Herald Focus the words referred to the woman's clothing, and were used to identify her during a busy period at the shop.

"We are sometimes very, very busy, some people want takeaway ... when a customer asks for takeaway ... she write down the ... colour of dress or something like that .... not skin colour.

"I ask [the] lady working here ... the 'black lady' means ... a black colour dress. 'Black lady' written on the docket is just the colour she wears.

It's nothing racist."

Choi said when he was originally contacted by the Herald he was not aware of the full situation, and that by saying it never happened, he meant there was no racism intended by the words on the receipt.

The woman's friend made the first order for both of them when they visited the cafe last week, and food was delivered to their table.

But when the woman, who is Maori, went up to order a second drink, she claims her hot chocolate was never brought to them.

Choi said the woman was not served her hot chocolate directly as that is common practice when serving takeaway beverages at the cafe.

He said he understood why the woman was upset about the incident on Friday and his denials of it happening to the Herald yesterday, and regretted what he said.

"Because of my limited English maybe it's a reason why it happened ... at that time I [misunderstood].

"Now I know the situation, no intention at all for this racism ... I feel very sorry for this customer. It's nothing [racist]. I'd like to apologise to our customer."

The Herald attempted to contact the woman for a response.

