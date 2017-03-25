'Lewd act' Bimal Roy Prasad lived in New Zealand under false name

Bimal Roy Prasad to be deported to Fiji after failing to declare child sex offence in the United States.

An anonymous tip unravelled the fake identity of a man living in New Zealand despite being convicted of child sex offence in the United States.

The "calculated and premeditated" lies of Bimal Roy Prasad meant he was able to live in New Zealand for five years - simply because he failed to declare his full name and criminal history.

The Fijian national was born Bimal Roy Prasad Autar in August 1963 and became a permanent resident of the United States as a 13-year-old in 1976.

But 30 years later, Prasad was deported back to his birthplace after spending three years in a Californian jail for committing "lewd acts with a child under 14".

In June 2010, he applied for a visitor visa to enter New Zealand in the name of Bimal Roy Prasad - omitting the surname Autar, declaring he had not travelled outside of Fiji and had no convictions.

While in New Zealand between 2010 and 2015, he made four separate applications for student, work and visitor visas.

Each time de did not disclose the Autar identity, his criminal convictions or deportation from the United States.

His true history only came to light after anonymous tip to Immigration New Zealand investigators who were able to confirm the United States conviction through a fingerprint match.

When confronted with the truth, Prasad confessed and then pleaded to five Immigration Act offences including supplying false information and obtaining a visa fraudulently.



Had Prasad declared his criminal history the United States, Judge Jane Lovell-Smith said it was likely he would not have been allowed into New Zealand.

He showed no remorse and immigration officials were misled over a five-year period, which showed his offending was premeditated and calculated, Judge Lovell-Smith wrote in her sentencing notes released this month.

"Truthfulness in respect of every declaration is the cornerstone of the New Zealand immigration system.

"In this case, you not only failed to declare your true identity but you made false declarations on multiple occasions that you had not criminal convictions and that you had not been deported or turned around at the border of any country," said Judge Lovell-Smith.

"You received entry into this country by fraudulent means ... your offending has undermined the fair and effective administration of Immigration New Zealand of the hundreds of thousands of people who apply truthfully, declare their personal details and risk being declined."

Prasad was jailed for one year and nine months and will be deported on his release from prison.

- NZ Herald