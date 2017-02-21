Child run over by SUV and boat trailer in Waihou

A child has been hit by a vehicle in the Waikato this afternoon.

The 6-year-old boy was hit by a passing SUV towing a boat trailer, at Waihou, Waikato District Command Centre senior sergeant Peter van der Wetering said.



Police and ambulance were called to First Avenue North at 3.24pm and the boy was airlifted to Waikato Hospital with serious injuries.

Van der Wetering said people could reportedly hear the child screaming as he was run over by the SUV and trailer unit.

The boy was rushed to Waikato Hospital and is in a serious but stable condition.

His injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

The serious crash unit is investigating.

- NZ Herald