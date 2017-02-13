Racially-motivated attack: 27-year-old pleads guilty to charges of assault and abuse

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A 27-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to charges of assault and abuse after she attacked another woman which was caught on video at the weekend.

Megan Sarah Louise Walton appeared in Hamilton District Court this afternoon and pleaded guilty to behaving in an insulting manner that was likely to cause violence and to two charges of assault to Mehpara Khan near the Huntly toilets on Saturday.

Walton, from Auckland, assaulted and insulted Khan, 28, who had stopped for a toilet break with friends in Huntly on Saturday on their way back to Auckland.

Walton came out of the toilet intoxicated with two cans of alcohol which she threw at Khan but missed her.

She threw a punch at Khan which she blocked and Khan's friend blocked the second attempted punch.

Walton stood silently in the dock as the details were read out, with the prosecutor saying Walton was too intoxicated at the time to remember the incident. Guilty pleas were entered through lawyer Ted Walsh.

She was remanded on bail and will reappear at Hamilton District Court on Wednesday to confirm her bail address.

Her bail conditions include not associating with the victim or witnesses, not to consume or possess alcohol and to report to Huntly police station each day.

The charges stem from a video posted to social media by 28-year-old Mehpara Khan who, along with her other Muslim friends, were the victims of the abuse.

Approached outside the court after the hearing Walton first said that she didn't have anything to say to the victim at this time, but on further pressing said: "I'm sorry."

- Additional reporting by Sam Carran

- NZ Herald