Live: Adele's final show in New Zealand

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

8:48pm: "The glue from my eyelashes is starying to leak into my eyes and making it blurry. Hello?"

8:44pm: Rain continued to pelt Mt Smart Stadium as Adele delivered a not perfect version of Skyfall, her James Bond theme song complete with an all male choir.

8:34pm: She's drying her hair with a towel and says she keeps swallowing mouthfuls of water.

8:33pm: The TVs in the inner circle have cut out from the rain and Adele is asking the crew to fix them.

8:25pm: A lot less chat than previous shows. You get the sense she doesn't want to keep people standing in the rain longer than they need to.

8:24pm: She's spending just as much time in the rain as she did out in the open at other shows. There isn't an ounce of diva in her.

8:13pm: Adele has addressed the rain hammering her final auckland show. "You poor things," she said. "It's really raining isn't it."

She also expressed concern about the weather affectin her stage setup. "Who wants to make a bet with me I'll fall over at some stage .. or get electrocuted by my microphone"

8:12pm: "I just spent 2 hours in hair and makeup for nothing".

Continued below.

Related Content It could be raining more than just hits at Adele's final gig in Auckland tonight Adele says 'Hello' again to another giant crowd at Mt Smart - with a Maori twist Masterton Intermediate School students perform waiata for Adele

8:10pm: She soon got amongst it, venturing onto the stage's circular platform as helpers squigeed the walkway for her.

8:08pm: Adele has kicked off her Auckland shoe by laughing in the face of a torrential downpour. The UK singer emerged onstage for her third and final Auckland show singing the opening bars of Hello, cracking up between lines as rain swirled over her.

8:00pm: The rain is torrential and Adele is getting soaked but laughing about it.

7:52pm: Concertgoers at tonight's Adele show will be kicking themselves if they haven't brought ponchos, as heavy rain has started to fall over Mt Smart Stadium.

7:50pm: The final official show of Adele's world tour is underway in Auckland.

Upward of 40,000 are packing into Mt Smart Stadium for the pop star's final New Zealand show before she heads home to London after what has been an epic 15-month tour.

With her previous two shows on Thursday and Saturday, Adele has captured the hearts of thousands of adoring fans with her impeccable performances and down-to-earth, potty-mouthed banter.

Tonight's weather forecast bears warnings of heavy rain and the possibility of thunderstorms, but fans remain undeterred.

Adele - as well as performing a plethora of hits including Hello, When We Were Young, Rolling In The Deep and Someone Like You - has consistently made headlines with her on-stage antics here in New Zealand and it's added to the excitement.

Thursday saw her flailing after her stage was crashed by two beetles, until she eventually pulled up a young Kiwi fan to help rid her of her pests.

Saturday's show saw her brought to tears by a rousing kapa haka performance, including our world famous haka.

And amidst all the hidden letters, fireworks, t-shirt canons and of course, the music, tonight's show is sure to even more surprises on tour as the singer bids farewell to New Zealand.

- NZ Herald