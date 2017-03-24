The photo that signals this Married At First Sight couple will last the distance

It won't come as much of a surprise to anyone who watches Married At First Sight, but judging by a new photo of Sharon Marsh and Nick Furphy, they appear to be going the distance.

Sharon and Nick, who were matched in the latest season of the reality TV dating show (which is still on air) were posing up a storm while out on the town this week for the Glamour on the Grid Grand Prix party in Melbourne.

The couple have also recently visited New Zealand on a press tour.

They stayed on for a long weekend and visited Waiheke for a spot of wine tasting.

Looks like we have our answer on these two.

Married At First Sight Australia airs on Three, Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

- news.com.au