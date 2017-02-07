Kylie Minogue wins right to stop Kylie Jenner from trademarking their name

She may have lost her man but pop princess Kylie Minogue has one small consolation - she has hung on to something significantly more important, her name.

The singer and actress has won a legal battle with US reality TV star Kylie Jenner to stop the personality from trademarking their shared name, the Daily Mail reports.

Jenner, 19, who appears in the TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians and is half-sister to Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, applied to trademark the name Kylie in the US in April 2014.

The move sparked a fierce feud with Minogue, 48, whose legal representatives sent the US Patent and Trademark Office a long list of reasons why the trademark should not be granted.

Describing Ms Jenner as "a secondary reality television personality" the letter argued that, in contrast, Miss Minogue was an "internationally-renowned performing artist, humanitarian and breast cancer activist known worldwide simply as 'Kylie'."

Last week, the Patent Office rejected Ms Jenner's application.

Minogue has owned the trademark to kylie.com since 1996, the year before Jenner was born, according to The Mirror. She also owns copyrights to Kylie Minogue and other brand titles related to her albums and associated musicals.

Ms Jenner, who wants the name for her clothing and beauty empire, has already lodged an appeal.

It is a victory which will be a much needed boost for Minogue, who last week confirmed she had split up from her fiancé, British actor Joshua Sasse.

The I Should Be So Lucky singer was said to have called off their engagement because of suspicions he had become close to Spanish actress Marta Milans.

