Here's the real star of today's Laneway Music Festival

Some of the biggest acts in the hipster music world are performing at Laneway in Auckland today.

But they were all outshined by the real star of today's festival: the new venue.

The Auckland-based indie and alternative music event, an Australian-born festival now into its eighth year in New Zealand, moved into a much larger and greener location at Albert Park Precinct.

With the festival's four stages placed in the park and surrounding streets, punters were quick to use giant trees as shade on a day that hit a sweltering 24 degrees.

After several different sites, including Britomart, Aotea Square and Silo Park, fans attending today's sold out festival said it should stay at Albert Park.

"It's so much better with all the shade and the stages being so far apart so you don't get all the sound interference between them," said punter MilesTordeich.

"They tried to do it at the Domain and that would've been pretty cool but I think this is way better."

Fellow punters Matt Whyte and Barbra Ho said the venue would definitely make them more likely to keep returning to the festival.

"I like the venue more because it's bigger and more spacious, there's a lot of shade and trees and flowers and you can see more people actually sitting down. It definitely makes me want to come back more - it's just more fun."

For years, Laneway has consistently brought the best and brightest acts to our shores and surrounded them with our best food, markets and a Kiwi summer vibe. But recent years have seen the festival let down by its location.

Silo Park, while it was ideally placed and came with an interesting urban vibe, was uncomfortable - almost all concrete, not much shade at all and few seating areas.

The festival's shift to Albert Park fixed all that, kicking off this morning with homegrown talents Nikolai and Fazerdaze opening two of the four stages set up at Albert Park Precinct.

Fellow Kiwis Purple Pilgrims, Yukon Era and the Chills have kept crowds busy in the day's rising heat, before more energetic sets from Seattle's Car Seat Headrest and Sweden's Refused performed in the late afternoon.

"The world is a complete shitstorm," screamed front man Dennis Lyxzen. "Music should be about revolution, revolt and rebellion."

He capped off his rant by diving into the crowd to perform a song dedicated to "the death of capatilism".

The festival is set to run until 10.30pm with major international acts Nick Murphy (fka Chet Faker), Mick Jenkins, Tame Impala and more still to come.

