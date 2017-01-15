$180k on clothes, hair, makeup for TVNZ stars

Making Simon Dallow and Wendy Petrie looking beautiful on your TV screens every night does not come cheap.

TVNZ spent nearly $180,000 in 2016 on clothes, hair and makeup on its presenters.

But the state broadcaster says deliberate cost cutting and a change in the number and mix of presenters was saving it money.

For clothing, TVNZ spent $130,435 in the financial year, compared to $135,071 in 2015, according to figures released to the Herald under the Official Information Act.

In 2014, the broadcaster spent $111,199.

The figures only covered presenters - not reporters - who included Dallow, Petrie, Toni Street and Mike Hosking.

The breakdown for each presenter was not available as clothing was shared between presenters where possible, a spokeswoman said.

Reporters received an allocation but purchased their own work clothing. The Herald reportedlast year that reporters received $3000 a year for wardrobe allowance with women receiving an additional $1500 for hair and makeup costs.

TVNZ spent slightly more on hair and makeup year-on-year with $48,313 being spent on dolling up presenters, reporters and guests in 2016, compared to $47,086 the previous year.

A company spokeswoman said the reduction in spend on clothing was due to an on-going company wide focus on cost reduction.

However in the OIA response, TVNZ general counsel and corporate affairs director Brent McAnulty said comparing spends each year was difficult as the number of eligible presenters - including stand-ins - varied each year along with the mix of men and women presenters.

Continued below.

Related Content Street View - What do you like about camping in Rotorua? Netflix still makes money off DVDs 'If you're reading this, then housekeeping did not change your sheets'

All the clothing was sourced by TVNZ's one in-house stylist who oversaw wardrobe, hair and makeup needs.

TVNZ no longer engaged in sponsorship deals with clothing labels and McAnulty said "nowadays almost all of it is purchased rather than provided free".

Supplier credits at the end of shows such as Seven Sharp and Breakfast were included in closing titles to provide information to viewers to save them having to call TVNZ for details.

Previously wardrobe credits were given to brands which provided the items of clothing for free or at a discount.

Presenter clothing no longer used or needed was offered for sale to TVNZ staff each year.

Along with its in-house stylist, TVNZ enlisted contractors - usually one to two during its busiest times - to do the hair and makeup for presenters, reporters and studio guests.

- NZ Herald