Could Adele have 'secretly married' boyfriend Simon Konecki?

Rumours are circulating that Adele may have married her long-term partner Simon Konecki, after the singer was pictured this week wearing a gold band on her ring finger, which commentators have been quick to describe as a "wedding band".

The couple were reportedly engaged in October. "The plan is to marry in LA," a source told the Mirror last month. "The wedding will be in one of the school holidays so Simon's daughter can attend.

"It's looking like it will be Christmas, but they want to keep details under wraps," the source continued. "They're a private couple and only want their nearest and dearest there." The newspaper has since suggested the wedding could have taken place on Christmas Day.

Adele's representative did not deny that the singer was married, telling The Telegraph that they would be giving no comment at this time.

But the six-time Grammy winner has faced similar rumours on several occasions since she began dating entrepreneur Konecki in 2011.

I'm not married...Zzzzzzz — Adele (@Adele) August 30, 2012

In March, there were rumours of a marriage after the singer was seen wearing two rings on her ring finger for a concert at London's O2 Arena.

The singer has joked about the attention paid to her jewellery onstage, telling fans that her rings are "from Claire's Accessories".

Adele talking about her "wedding" ring pic.twitter.com/DHGjCR7XpH — HännäH (@adelelive25) March 20, 2016

The 28-year-old singer was introduced to Konecki by pop star Ed Sheeran, and the couple have been together since 2011. Konecki founded bottled water company Life Water, and heads the charity Drop4Drop.

The Old Etonian is the father of Adele's four-year-old son Angelo, and the couple are said to be planning for another child. At a concert last month in Phoenix, Arizona, Adele told her fans, "I'm going to go and have a baby!"

The singer is expected to take a break from touring - possibly for as long as a decade - after her "Finale" concerts at Wembley Arena next summer.

Adele is performing in Auckland at Mt Smart Stadium on March, 2017. The three concerts tickets sold out in a matter of minutes with unlucky fans missing out.