Former Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond slammed for ice-cream comments

They've done it again - only this time it's Richard Hammond in the firing line.

The star of The Grand Tour has sparked a backlash after he said he doesn't eat ice-cream because he is "straight".

The comments came during an episode of the reimagined version of Top Gear, which screens on Amazon Prime instead of the BBC after Jeremy Clarkson's "fracas" with a producer saw the trio opt to stay together.

In the clip being circulated from Happy Finnish Christmas, Hammond explains he wouldn't eat a Magnum in a Volvo because "I don't eat ice-cream. It's something to do with being straight."

After quizzical looks from Clarkson and James May, and laughter and applause from the audience he is forced to explain.

"Ice cream is a bit, you know ... " he said.

Clarkson clarifies: "So you're saying all children are homosexual?"

"There's nothing wrong with it, but a grown man eating an ice-cream, you know it's a bit ... it's that way rather than that way," Hammond said.

Clarkson responds: "Welcome to the inside of Richard Hammond's head."

The clip has gone viral online and many poked fun at his views.

Richard Hammond gags while explaining 'men who eat ice-cream are gay' on The Grand Tour, ep 6.

"Richard Hammond gags while explaining 'men who eat ice-cream are gay' on The Grand Tour, ep 6. Are men that watch this show bigoted weasels?" tweeted Hayden Scott-Baron.

Spigon Ruxide added:Someone tell Richard Hammond that if he finds himself wanting to shag men whenever he eats ice-cream it's proooobably not the icecream.

"We lost Prince, Bowie and Michael in a year where Richard Hammond can't eat ice-cream in fear of damaging his fragile & pathetic masculinity," tweeted Dean Eastmond.

