Nominees announced for the NZ Film awards

A clear leader has emerged in the race for glory at the New Zealand Film Awards, but there's no prizes for guessing what it is...
Taika Waititi's all-conquering Hunt for the Wilderpeople has received a whopping 15 nominations, bringing it close to appearing in every award category going.
It's hotly followed by The Rehearsal, an adaptation of Eleanor Catton's novel, with 13,Mahana, Lee Tamahori's adaptation of the Witi Ihimaera novel Bulibasha, with 12 and the Michael Fassbender starring action-western Slow West with 10.
It has been a tremendous year for local film so it's good to see the Moas - as they're fondly known - back from its gap year.
The awards will be presented on February 18 at Auckland's ASB Showgrounds.
RIALTO CHANNEL FILM AWARDS NOMINEES
FEATURES
Rialto Channel Best Film
Free in Deed
Hunt for the Wilderpeople
Mahana
Slow West
The Rehearsal
Fish Best Director
Jake Mahaffy (Free in Deed)
Taika Waititi (Hunt for the Wilderpeople)
Lee Tamahori (Mahana)
John Maclean (Slow West)
Alison Maclean (The Rehearsal)
flicks.co.nz Best Screenplay
Taika Waititi (Hunt for the Wilderpeople)
John Collee (Mahana)
John Maclean (Slow West)
Andrea Bosshard (The Great Maiden's Blush)
Alison Maclean and Emily Perkins (The Rehearsal)
NZOnAir Best Television Feature
Abandoned
Bombshell
How to Murder Your Wife
Jean
Venus and Mars
Park Road Post Best Self Funded Film
Broken Hallelujah
Chronesthesia
Stars in Her Eyes
Sunday
The Great Maiden's Blush
Three Wise Cousins
Best Actress
Rachel House (Hunt for the Wilderpeople)
Caren Pistorius (Slow West)
Miriama McDowell (The Great Maiden's Blush)
Kerry Fox (The Rehearsal)
Laurence Leboeuf (Turbo Kid)
Best Actor
Milo Cawthorne (Deathgasm)
Julian Dennison (Hunt for the Wilderpeople)
Temuera Morrison (Mahana)
Michael Fassbender (Slow West)
James Rolleston (The Rehearsal)
Manukau Urban Maori Authority Best Supporting Actress
Onyeka Arapai (Born To Dance)
Nova Waretini-Hewison (Chronesthesia)
Rima Te Wiata (Hunt for the Wilderpeople)
Nancy Brunning (Mahana)
Ella Edward (The Rehearsal)
Te Whānau O Waipareira Best Supporting Actor
Jordan Vaahakolo (Born To Dance)
Ben Mitchell (Broken Hallelujah)
Sam Neill (Hunt for the Wilderpeople)
Kieran Charnock (The Rehearsal)
Edwin Wright (Turbo Kid)
Image Zone Best Cinematography
Simon Raby (Deathgasm)
Lachlan Milne (Hunt for the Wilderpeople)
Ginny Loane (Mahana)
Robbie Ryan (Slow West)
Waka Attewell, Alun Bollinger (The Great Maiden's Blush)
Letterboxd Best Production Design
Shayne Radford (Born To Dance)
Neville Stevenson (Hunt for the Wilderpeople)
Mark Robins (Mahana)
Kim Sinclair (Slow West)
Kirsty Cameron (The Rehearsal)
Mandy VFX Best Editor
Luke Haigh, Tom Eagles, Yana Gorskaya (Hunt for the Wilderpoeple)
Michael Horton with Jonathan Woodford-Robinson (Mahana)
Roland Gallois, Jon Gregory (Slow West)
Jonathan Woodford-Robinson (The Rehearsal)
Luke Haigh (Turbo Kid)
Bigpop Studios Best Score
Lukasz Pawel Buda, Samuel Scott, Conrad Wedde (Hunt for the Wilderpeople)
Mahuia Bridgman-Cooper and Tama Waipara (Mahana)
Jed Kurzel (Slow West)
Connan Mockasin (The Rehearsal)
Le Matos (Turbo Kid)
Bigpop Studios Best Sound Design
Phil Burton (Chronesthesia)
Gareth Van Niekerk, Amy Barber, Chris Sinclair (Deathgasm)
Dick Reade (Hunt for the Wilderpeople)
Dick Reade, Fred Enholmer, Tim Chaproniere (The Rehearsal)
Dick Reade (Turbo Kid)
Images and Sound Best Visual Effects
Simeon Duncombe (Chronesthesia)
Jason Lei Howden, Sarah Howden, Johnathan Guest, Blur + Sharpen, Halcyon Digital, Park Road Post, Electricity (Deathgasm)
Weta Digital (Hunt for the Wilderpoeple)
Peter McCully, Dan Packer (Mahana)
Curious, Alchemy 24 (Turbo Kid)
Best Costume Design
Kylie Cooke (Born To Dance)
Kristen Seth (Hunt for the Wilderpeople)
Liz McGregor (Mahana)
Kirsty Cameron (Slow West)
Kirsty Cameron and Charlotte Rust (The Rehearsal)
MAC Best Makeup Design
Vanessa Hurley, Roger Murray, Andrew Beattie (Deathgasm)
Dannelle Satherley (Hunt for the Wilderpeople)
Susie Glass (Mahana)
Dannelle Satherley (The Rehearsal)
DOCUMENTARY
New Zealand Film Commission Best Documentary
25 April
A Flickering Truth
Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses
Chasing Great
Poi E: The Story Of Our Song
The Ground We Won
Tickled
Best Documentary Director
Leanne Pooley (25 April)
Pietra Brettkelly (A Flickering Truth)
David Stubbs (Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses)
Michelle Walshe & Justin Pemberton (Chasing Great)
Tearepa Kahi (Poi E: The Story Of Our Song)
Christopher Pryor (The Ground We Won)
David Farrier & Dylan Reeve (Tickled)
PLS Best Documentary Cinematography
Jacob Bryant (A Flickering Truth)
Matthew Knight (Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses)
Jacob Bryant (Chasing Great)
Adam Luxton & Summer Agnew (On an Unknown Beach)
Christopher Pryor (The Ground We Won)
Dominic Fryer (Tickled)
Lotech Media Best Documentary Editor
Tim Woodhouse (25 April)
Bradley Warden (Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses)
Prisca Bouchet (Ever the Land)
Terarepa Kahi and Francis Glenday (POI E: The Story of our Song)
Simon Coldrick (Tickled)
SHORT FILM
Best Short Film
Feeder
Linda's List
Madam Black
Shout at the Ground
WAIT
Halcyon Digital Best Self Funded Short Film
Accidents, Blunders and Calamities
Every Moment
Food For Thought
Not Like Her
Tide
Actors Agents Association of New Zealand Best Short Film Actress
Jacqueline Joe (Cradle)
Bree Peters (Every Moment)
Angela Bloomfield (Linda's List)
Kate Elliott (Not Like Her)
Katlyn Wong (WAIT)
Actors Agents Association of New Zealand Best Best Short Film Actor
Josh McKenzie (Bound)
Matthew Sunderland (Cradle)
Aaron McGregor (Every Moment)
Cohen Holloway (Feeder)
Jethro Skinner (Madam Black)