Jordan Mauger hits back at Naz, says her raised voice claim is 'a complete fabrication'

The fallout from The Bachelor NZ's controversial finale is showing no signs of letting up.

Now, Jordan Mauger has hit back at claims he raised his voice at The Bachelor NZ runner-up Naz Khanjani, calling it a "complete fabrication".

Khanjani used a Woman's Day interview last week to claim Mauger hounded her after The Bachelor wrapped, saying he called her "three or four times a day" after dumping winner Fleur Verhoeven just days after the finale.

Read more: Naz slams Bachelor star Jordan Mauger: 'He actually raised his voice at me'

"He kept telling me he wanted to be part of my journey ... He'd ask me to send him selfies. I wasn't into it," she told the mag.

She also claimed Mauger "raised his voice at me" when she tried to cut off contact.

But Mauger continues the pair's war of words in the latest edition of WD, saying: "I don't know what she's talking about".

"After the show, I really thought I could maintain a friendship with Naz, but her true colours started to show. It's pretty unbelievable that she said I'm fame hungry - she should look in the mirror," Mauger said.

"To say that I raised my voice at her - well, that's a complete fabrication."

Mauger also told WD he'd returned to the dating scene and was enjoying going on normal dates without cameras monitoring his every move.

He hinted that he was seeing someone special, and his advice to Khanjani was to move on.

"I'm a true believer in surrounding myself with people who bring out the best in you - and she's not one of those people," he said, ruling out any further contact.

Khanjani has started seeing a new man, digital developer and stripper Craig Sutherland, while Verhoeven has also found love with Kiwi photographer Richard Wood.

Both revealed their new partners in last week's WD magazine.

- NZ Herald