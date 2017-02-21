10:36am Wed 22 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Live updates: Black Caps v South Africa, 2nd ODI

Black Caps batsman and captain Kane Williamson.
Black Caps batsman and captain Kane Williamson.

Live updates of the second ODI between the Black Caps and South Africa at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Match centre with scorecard, wagon wheel and Manhattan/Worm

Follow all the live action below:


- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 22 Feb 2017 10:37:22 Processing Time: 20ms