Go forth and grill.

We find ourselves in a period of preparation.

After Labour Day, but before Christmas proper. This is the time of the year where we begin planning and readying for a summer of activities and meals ideally enjoyed al fresco.

It’s around this time that we’re likely pulling the cover off our barbecues, rueing that we didn’t do a better job of scrubbing down the grill as summer set last year. Perhaps you don’t own yet own one and are contemplating whether this is the year you take the plunge and purchase a barbie of one’s own. Is it worth the investment though, just to sear some snags?

We’re here to implore you to make this the summer you expand your grilling horizons. There is so much more to barbecuing than steaks and sausages burnt to a cinder. As the recipes below demonstrate: everything from shellfish to desserts can be zhushed up with a spell on the hot bars.

There’s a sprinkle of brown sugar in the marinade of this Southeast Asian-inspired crustacean recipe, over an open flame it helps the shells gets beautifully charred – not too dissimilar from the delectably bubbly caramelisation found on the outside of a campfire marshmallow.

You may be raising your eyebrows at this unconventional suggestion. Trust us, the salty and spicy seasoning provides a beautiful savoury contrast to the melon’s natural sweetness. Or don’t trust us, and try it for yourself. Either way, it’ll be the talking point of your next backyard bonanza.

This is coal-cooked carb is much more than damper for the upwardly mobile. Studded with jammy cherry tomatoes and briny olives that have cooked down to become wrinkly jewels, this herby bread is crusty on the outside, warm and airy in the middle, and the most perfect pock-marked vessel with which to mop up plate juices. Tear us off another hunk, will you?

Corn is such a seasonal treat that you’ll want to make the most of every opportunity you get with the fleeting summer crop. We can’t think of a more drool-enduing adornment for the plump kernels than this nutty, salty, seasoned butter. This makes a generous amount of the flavourful spread, so don’t hold back – slather it on liberally – most will drip down your arms anyway.

The humble backyard barbecue takes the place of the more traditional plancha griddle in this recipe, slowly rendering pork belly into melting mouthfuls and also quickly charring the corn tortilla bases to wrap around them.

Think of your barbecue not just as a searing mechanism but as one expansive cooking element and a whole world of culinary opportunity opens up. In this clever kaimoana recipe, the grill imparts a delectable smoky flavour into a catch of meaty mussels.

Tangy glazed racks of lamb make a never-fail party piece. More impressively these show-stoppers are relatively quick to prepare and easy to carve, meaning you can actually enjoy your gathering.

Give those sad, burnt hot dogs the slip. These fragrant and crunchy Vietnamese baguettes are a much more satisfying way to refuel poolside. Serve the chilli on the side and swimmers of all ages and spice tolerances can dig in.

Making a star of leftover veg paired with finger-lickingly delicious pork chops grilled to perfection in 15 minutes, this summery meal is a great and fast meal to have in your back pocket for those mid-week nights when you’re on your way home with no clear idea of what’s for dinner.

Get this large format protein marinating in an aromatic mix of ginger, mint, chilli and pomegranate molasses a day before you crank the burners and a hassle-free sear on the barbie is all that’s needed to feed a crowd. A zesty salad of cool cucumber, juicy mango and mint makes a fresh side to offset the richness of the lamb.

Save this savvy recipe for that point in summer when the vege garden is overflowing with produce that needs to be eaten quick smart. A simple fresh yoghurt dressing enhances the flavours of your harvest without overwhelming their natural nuances.

At its most scintillating, summer stone fruit needs nothing at all done to it, best eaten as is over the sink. If you can’t wait for the pinnacle of ripeness, Alice Zaslavsky suggests “lacklustre peaches can be dialled up with time on the barbecue, their natural zip and sweetness caramelising to something entirely more sophisticated (plums and nectarines are also happy grillers).”

