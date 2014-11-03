Food & Drink

Recipe: Barbecue Prawns With Lime

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
Viva
Barbecue prawns with lime. Picture / Babiche Martens.
BARBECUE PRAWNS WITH LIME

Makes 8
1 red chilli, chopped finely

1 Tbsp soy sauce

1 Tbsp grated fresh ginger

2 cloves garlic, crushed

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

1 Tbsp brown sugar

Salt and pepper

24 large raw prawns, tails on

8 bamboo skewers, soaked in cold water for 30 minutes

Lemon or lime wedges to serve
  1. Preheat barbecue to medium heat.
  2. In a small bowl combine chilli, soy, ginger, garlic, lemon and brown sugar. Season with salt and pepper. Marinate the prawns for 30 minutes.
  3. Thread 3 prawns on each skewer.
  4. Cook skewers on the barbecue’s open flame for 3 or 4 minutes each side. Remove and serve hot with a squeeze of lemon or lime.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5