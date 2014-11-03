BARBECUE PRAWNS WITH LIME Makes 8
1 red chilli, chopped finely 1 Tbsp soy sauce 1 Tbsp grated fresh ginger 2 cloves garlic, crushed Zest and juice of 1 lemon 1 Tbsp brown sugar Salt and pepper 24 large raw prawns, tails on 8 bamboo skewers, soaked in cold water for 30 minutes Lemon or lime wedges to serve
- Preheat barbecue to medium heat.
- In a small bowl combine chilli, soy, ginger, garlic, lemon and brown sugar. Season with salt and pepper. Marinate the prawns for 30 minutes.
- Thread 3 prawns on each skewer.
- Cook skewers on the barbecue’s open flame for 3 or 4 minutes each side. Remove and serve hot with a squeeze of lemon or lime.