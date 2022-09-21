Starlings are no darlings on the farm

Burnt out tractor, caused by birds nest. Photo / supplied.

Tiny birds nesting in tractors cause millions in fire damage claims.

About 15 years ago, a kererū, drunk on fermented berries, flew straight through our kitchen window.

Not only did this leave me with a kererū-sized hole in the glass and berry-coloured poo all over the newly (and painstakingly) skim-coated walls, but also a deep-seated mistrust of all things Avian.

And inebriated kererū aren't even the worst offenders when it comes to causing mayhem – that title surely belongs to the crafty kea. But following close on its heels into second place, has got to be the common starling.

Seemingly innocuous, not as much of a menace in terms of drunk and disorderly conduct or kitchen windows, but chances are you'll have someone within your six degrees of separation whose tractor has fallen foul of the feathered foe.

Turns out, it's more common than you think.



Between 2017 and 2021, FMG has paid over $13.4m in claims for tractor fire damage and almost a third of those claims involve birds.

You guessed it – in spring the majority of FMG's tractor fire claims are from our mate the common starling, who's been nesting under the hood. And from a tiny bird, comes a pretty big deal in damage.

On average, a fire is the most destructive and impactful loss that can happen to a tractor. Over a third of tractors that catch alight burn so quickly they can't be saved and result in a complete loss.

It doesn't stop there - often fire services need to work really quickly to save surrounding buildings, so they don't become collateral damage as well.

With over 80 per cent of these claims happening in spring, it's a good time to revisit some simple things farmers can do to stop the starling taking over top spot on the 'Menacing Birds of New Zealand' list.

Stop and Pop. Always check under the hood for nests before starting the tractor.

Have a fully serviced fire extinguisher in the tractor. Fires usually start in or around the engine or electrics, so it's essential to have a fire extinguisher on the left side of the seat and ensure it is an appropriate size to quickly get out of the cab.

Leave the bonnet up when parked to deter birds from nesting.

Regularly change parking location and orientation. Separating the tractors also helps reduce the risk of all the tractors catching fire together.

To make things worse, the global Covid-19 pandemic is still exacerbating any disruption on farm. With the continued issues around supply-chains, not to mention labour shortages, and everything else that's going - replacement parts and tractors are harder to come by.

This means if you lose your tractor, you could lose the whole planting season or have massive delays in getting crops in the ground.

For more information on how to #stopthestarlings – check out these handy advice guides on fmg.co.nz and don't let birds destroy your spring.