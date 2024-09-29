Protect your flock from blowfly strike

This story has been prepared by Elanco and is being published by The Country as advertorial.

Flystrike is a major risk to sheep health and farm productivity.

Flystrike is a significant concern for sheep farmers across New Zealand, and ranks as the second most costly parasitic disease affecting sheep in New Zealand. During the summer months the number of blowflies increases dramatically bringing with them a heightened risk of blowfly strike.

The effects of flystrike on sheep are serious and destructive, causing your animals pain and discomfort and affecting your farm’s productivity. The significant impact of flystrike and the damage caused to animals has resulted in the legal requirement for farmers to protect sheep against flystrike under the Code of Animal Welfare.

Even minor strikes can lead to a marked loss of appetite, resulting in weight loss which negatively impact the individual sheep, and can lead to broader issues such as infertility. By staying vigilant, using prevention strategies effectively, and consulting your animal health advisor for best practices you can help your sheep stay healthy, and free of flystrike.

Prevention is key

Prevention is undoubtedly better than cure when it comes to managing flystrike, and the key to effective prevention lies in a well-planned approach that considers the timing of treatments, the specific needs of the flock, and other management practices that can influence the risk of strike. A proactive approach also allows for adjustments to be made throughout the season, helping farmers maintain consistent protection.

Choose effective products

The choice of product is critical in preventing blowfly strike. While various treatments are available, those that offer proven and reliable protection are essential for maintaining flock health. Select products that prevent strikes establishing and also align with your specific farming conditions.

Application matters

Even the best products can fall short if not applied correctly. Ensuring that treatments are administered according to the recommended guidelines is critical. Proper application helps ensure the animal receives the full benefit of the treatment, reducing the likelihood of strike. Consider factors such as the timing of application, the condition of the sheep’s fleece, and weather conditions such as heavy rainfall post-application.

By embracing a proactive approach to flystrike prevention, farmers can protect their sheep and enhance the overall health of their animals. Using appropriate strategies and products are key to creating a healthier, more productive flock. Elanco’s CLiK™ Range delivers proven, effective performance, and has been developed to meet the needs of New Zealand farmers.

Containing the active ingredient dicyclanil, the CLiK™ range offers targeted solutions for farmers looking to protect their sheep from flystrike. Whether you’re looking for medium or long-term protection, the CLiK™ range is designed to fit into your existing farm management practices, providing peace of mind during the critical summer months.

A comprehensive flystrike management plan, including the use of the CLiK range will ensure the well-being of your animals and contribute to the success of your farm, enriching lives across New Zealand.

Find out more about how you can protect your flock with Elanco’s CLiK range at farmanimal.elanco.com/nz.

CLiK, CLiKZiN and CliK Extra are registered pursuant to the ACVM Act 1997, A006606, A010284 and A011384. Always read and follow label instructions. PM-NZ-24-0240